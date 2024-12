PLANO, TEXAS — The Chicago School of Psychology has signed an 18,566-square-foot office lease in Plano. The space is located within the five-story building at 6275 W. Plano Parkway that offers amenities such as a fitness center, conference facilities and onsite café. Trevor Franke and Gini Rounsaville of JLL represented the landlord, Billingsley Co., in the lease negotiations. Dean Collins of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.