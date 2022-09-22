Chicago Title Signs 20,000 SF Office Lease at The Quad in Uptown Dallas

DALLAS — Chicago Title has signed a 20,000-square-foot lease as the inaugural tenant at The Quad, a 345,000-square-foot office and retail building in Uptown Dallas that is being developed by Stream Realty Partners. Ryan Evanich and Marissa Parkin internally represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Campbell Henry of Lincoln Property Co. represented Chicago Title. The 12-story building is scheduled for an early 2024 completion.