Chicagoland Quad Cities Express Signs 140,000 SF Industrial Lease in Country Club Hills, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, ILL. — Chicagoland Quad Cities Express Inc., a local warehousing and trucking company, has signed a 140,000-square-foot industrial lease at LogiPark 57-80 in the Chicago suburb of Country Club Hills. Logistics Property Co. (LPC) owns the 1.2 million-square-foot, three-building development, which is now fully leased. Aaron Martell and Ben Fish of LPC worked with Irv Gilner of Transwestern to lease the space. George Cibula and Luke Ferzacca of DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International represented the tenant. Chicagoland Quad Cities Express will consolidate two of its locations into the new space, which offers immediate access to I-57 and I-80.

