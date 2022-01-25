REBusinessOnline

Chicagoland Quad Cities Express Signs 89,000 SF Industrial Lease Expansion in Bolingbrook, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

BOLINGBROOK, ILL. — Chicagoland Quad Cities Express has signed an 89,000-square-foot lease expansion at 3-9 Timber Court in the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook. The transportation and warehousing tenant already occupies 90,000 square feet at the 320,722-square-foot property, which was built in 1993. The company will now lease 590,000 square feet in the Chicago market between its Bolingbrook and Bridgeview locations. George Cibula of Darwin Realty/CORFAC International represented the tenant in the new lease, which begins in February. Sean Henrick, Jason West and Ryan Klink of Cushman & Wakefield represented ownership, The Realty Associates Fund Portfolio LP.

