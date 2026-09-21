Monday, September 21, 2026
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The Music Hall is slated to open in 2028 as part of the first phase of development. (Rendering courtesy of BrickVisual and RIOS)
DevelopmentIllinoisMidwestMixed-UseRetail

Chicago’s 1901 Project Owners Reveal Renderings for New Music Hall

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — The 1901 Project owners have revealed renderings for the new Music Hall, a purpose-built live performance venue taking shape on the United Center campus in Chicago. Set to open in 2028 as a centerpiece of the first phase of the 1901 Project, the Music Hall will accommodate 6,000 guests and is being built specifically for live music.

New renderings show an intimate performance room with three levels of viewing. The venue bowl has been designed with support from major industry consultants including RIOS, Theater Projects and Kirkegaard. Inside will be bars, merchandise locations and hospitality spaces. Outside, the venue will open directly into the larger 1901 Project campus, connecting guests with new open space, restaurants, retail, parking and a hotel.

The 1901 Project is a $7 billion investment that will transform more than 55 acre surrounding the United Center into a mixed-use destination with new public spaces and parks, housing, retail, hospitality, offices and transportation improvements.

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