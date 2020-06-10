Chicago’s BlockPoint Acquires Pacific Construction

CHICAGO —BlockPoint, a project development and general contracting company, has acquired Pacific Construction, a general contractor, construction management and development services firm. The purchase price was undisclosed. Both companies are based in Chicago. Pacific, which will continue to operate under its same name, has built projects such as the Fermilab R&D building in Batavia, the Adler Planetarium in Chicago and military bases around the state such as the Army Reserve Center in Fort Sheridan. Pacific works in the institutional and public works, healthcare, retail, restaurants and multifamily sectors.