Chicago’s Bradley Business Center Trades Hands for Nearly $100M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest, Office

Hines purchased the 23-acre property from Hansen Realty Group.

CHICAGO — Bradley Business Center, an office and industrial complex on Chicago’s North Side, has traded hands. The sales price was nearly $100 million, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. The 23-acre property consists of four buildings totaling 466,871 square feet. The asset is 97 percent leased to 21 tenants. Cody Hundertmark, Tom Sitz, David Knapp, Mike Tenteris, Adam Tyler and Jim Carpenter of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a private venture led by Hansen Realty Group. Hines Global Income Trust Inc. was the buyer.