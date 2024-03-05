Chick-fil-A, Five Guys, Chase Bank to Open at $500M Halcyon Development in Metro Atlanta

ALPHARETTA, GA. — Chick-fil-A will open a 5,300-square-foot restaurant this spring at Halcyon, a $500 million mixed-use development located in Alpharetta, a northern suburb of Atlanta. Currently under construction, the building will be situated within Halcyon’s Phase III. RocaPoint Partners is the developer and landlord of the project, and JLL manages retail leasing at the property.

Five Guys and Chase Bank have also signed leases at the development and will occupy 2,400 and 3,500 square feet, respectively, within a 13,000-square-foot building adjacent to Chick-fil-A. Phase III of Halcyon will also feature a grocery anchor, to be announced later this year.