Monday, June 24, 2024
Chick-fil-A, Hounds Town USA to Open at Mixed-Use Building in Brooklyn

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Atlanta-based fast food chain Chick-fil-A and dog daycare concept Hounds Town USA have signed leases at 809 Atlantic Ave., a 60,000-square-foot mixed-use property in Brooklyn. Chick-fil-A will occupy 5,000 square feet within the building, while Hounds Town USA will occupy 6,000 square feet. The building also houses residential and healthcare space. David Alani and Michael Friedman of Inline Realty represented Chick-fil-A in the lease negotiations, and JLL represented the landlord, Hope Street Capital.

