Chick-fil-A Opens First Elevated, Drive-Thru Only Restaurant in McDonough, Georgia

MCDONOUGH, GA. — Chick-fil-A is opening its first elevated, drive-thru only restaurant in the south Atlanta suburb of McDonough today. Located at 2155 Jodeco Road, the restaurant features four drive-thru lanes that run below an elevated kitchen that is twice the size of a typical Chick-fil-A kitchen. Food reaches the delivery team members via a custom meal transport system that uses conveyer belt technology.

Patrons can either order onsite with a Chick-fil-A team member or order ahead on the Chick-fil-A app. The restaurant features dedicated lanes for both ordering methods, as well as “pull-aside lanes” for guests whose orders are taking longer to fulfill.

The Atlanta-based fast-casual restaurant chain says that the Jodeco Road restaurant has the capacity to support two to three times more vehicles than a standard Chick-fil-A restaurant drive-thru. Chick-fil-A, which opened its first restaurant with a drive-thru in 1993, expects to employ 150 team members at the new McDonough restaurant, which serves both the McDonough and Stockbridge markets.

The company announced the new restaurant concept in summer 2023, along with a digital-only pick-up restaurant in New York City that opened in March.