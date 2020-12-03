REBusinessOnline

Chick-fil-A to Develop $52M Distribution Center in Raleigh-Durham Area

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, North Carolina, Southeast

MEBANE, N.C. — Chick-fil-A will develop a $52 million distribution center in the Durham suburb of Mebane. The property is expected to open in early 2022 and house 160 employees. The facility will be situated about 25 miles west of downtown Durham near Interstate 85. In 2019, the Atlanta-based restaurant chain launched its distribution company, Chick-fil-A Supply LLC, to serve its restaurants. This will be Chick-fil-A’s second distribution center, joining the location in Cartersville, Ga. Chick-fil-A operates 2,600 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C. and Canada.

