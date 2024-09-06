Chick-fil-A to Open 25 to 30 New Restaurants in Michigan by End of 2028

MICHIGAN — Chick-fil-A has unveiled plans to open approximately 25 to 30 new locally owned and operated restaurants across Michigan by the end of 2028. The new restaurants will create over 2,500 jobs across the state. Chick-fil-A first opened in Michigan in 2015, and currently operates 28 locations in the state. In metro Detroit, Chick-fil-A plans to open in Chesterfield Township, Roseville, Taylor and Fort Gratiot this fall or winter. Additional growth includes a licensed location in the First National Building, and locally owned and operated restaurants in Detroit, Auburn Hills, Lincoln Park, Orion Township, Clinton Township, Canton and Ann Arbor. Two restaurants are slated to open in 2025 in Lansing/Jackson, as well as one restaurant in Saginaw and another in Benton Harbor. Chick-fil-A is the third largest quick-service restaurant company in the United States with more than 3,000 restaurants across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.