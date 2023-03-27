Monday, March 27, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Northwoods-Shopping-Center-San-Antonio
Pictured is a portion of the inline retail space at Northwoods Shopping Center in San Antonio. Chick-fil-A is constructing its building on one of the center's outparcels that is located across the parking lot from the new Nordstrom Rack store.
DevelopmentLeasing ActivityRestaurantRetailTexas

Chick-fil-A to Open 4,995 SF Restaurant at Northwoods Shopping Center in North San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — Chick-fil-A has signed a lease to open a 4,995-square-foot restaurant at Northwoods Shopping Center in San Antonio. The Atlanta-based fast-food chain will occupy a 1.5-acre pad site at the center, which is located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and Loop 1604 on the city’s north side. Other retailers at Northwoods Shopping Center, which is owned by Los Angeles-based CIM Group, include grocer H-E-B, Barnes & Noble, Marshall’s, Ulta Beauty and Old Navy. An opening date was not disclosed.

You may also like

Copper Tree Acquires Historic Price Tower Building in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 179-Unit Self-Storage...

Finial Group Arranges Sale of 12,260 SF Industrial...

Oxford Properties, RAM Partners Open 352-Unit Celadon on...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.5M Sale of CVS-Leased...

TSA Signs 44,000 SF Office Lease Near Hartsfield-Jackson...

Swinerton Signs 11,000 SF Office Lease in Downtown...

The Malin to Open 16,000 SF Coworking Space...

Cordish Tops Out $140M Three Light Luxury Apartments...