Chick-fil-A to Open 4,995 SF Restaurant at Northwoods Shopping Center in North San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Chick-fil-A has signed a lease to open a 4,995-square-foot restaurant at Northwoods Shopping Center in San Antonio. The Atlanta-based fast-food chain will occupy a 1.5-acre pad site at the center, which is located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and Loop 1604 on the city’s north side. Other retailers at Northwoods Shopping Center, which is owned by Los Angeles-based CIM Group, include grocer H-E-B, Barnes & Noble, Marshall’s, Ulta Beauty and Old Navy. An opening date was not disclosed.