Chick-fil-A plans to open new restaurants in Cutler Bay, Miami Shores, Pinecrest and Princeton, Fla.
Chick-fil-A to Open Four New Restaurants in Metro Miami

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based fast-casual brand Chick-fil-A will open four new restaurants in metro Miami. Chick-fil-A has broken ground on the first of the units, a Cutler Bay restaurant that will span 4,800 square feet.

Dustin Griffiths of Chick-fil-A and David Emihovich of Katz & Associates represented Chick-fil-A in the lease negotiations. Michael Berkowitz of Berkowitz Development Group and Douglas Landsea of Landsea Development are the landlords.

Development is scheduled to begin on three additional restaurants — which will be located in Miami Shores, Pinecrest and Princeton — later this year.

