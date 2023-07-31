Chick-fil-A to Test Two New Restaurant Concepts in Metro Atlanta, New York City

ATLANTA AND NEW YORK CITY — Chick-fil-A has announced plans for two new restaurant concepts. Beginning in 2024, the brand will open an elevated drive-thru concept in metro Atlanta as well as a walk-up restaurant in New York City. Both concepts are designed to enhance efficiency and convenience, with plans for the drive-thru restaurant including a kitchen built above the drive-thru lanes and dedicated lanes for mobile orders. Targeted toward urban areas with heavy foot traffic, the walk-up concept will allow guests to order through the Chick-fil-A app and pick up items at the walk-up windows.

“Digital orders make up more than half of total sales in some markets… so we know our customers have an appetite for convenience,” says Khalilah Cooper, Chick-fil-A’s executive director of restaurant design. “The locations for these tests were intentionally selected with the customers in mind, giving them more control over their desired experience and cutting down wait time.”

The locations of the two new concepts were not disclosed. Chick-fil-A is a privately held, family-owned fast-casual restaurant chain based in Atlanta. The company employs more than 170,000 team members at more than 2,700 restaurants across 47 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada.