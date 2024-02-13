Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Chicken N Pickle Breaks Ground on 43,000 SF Restaurant, Entertainment Venue in Allen, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ALLEN, TEXAS — Chicken N Pickle, a Kansas City-based concept that combines dining with pickleball and other outdoor games, has broken ground on a 43,000-square-foot restaurant and entertainment venue in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Allen. The venue is located at The Farm, a 135-acre mixed-use development by JaRyCo. The opening is slated for early 2025. Chicken N Pickle also has locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metros of Grand Prairie and Grapevine, as well as San Antonio, and will open its facility at Webster, a southwestern suburb of Houston, later this month.

