Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityRestaurantRetailTexas

Chicken N Pickle Opens 42,000 SF Entertainment Venue in Allen, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ALLEN, TEXAS — Chicken N Pickle, a Kansas City-based concept that combines dining with pickleball and other outdoor games, has opened a 42,000-square-foot restaurant and entertainment venue in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Allen. The venue is located at The Farm, a 135-acre mixed-use development by JaRyCo, and features dining areas on two levels, a sports bar, six indoor and two covered outdoor pickleball courts, beer gardens and other outdoor game spaces. Construction began in February 2024.

You may also like

Marx Realty Signs 16,000 SF of Leases at...

TCC Breaks Ground on 2.7 MSF Industrial Project...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 282-Unit Apartment...

Kennedy Funding Provides $1.6M Acquisition Loan for Townhome...

Hicks Davis Wynn Renews, Expands Office Lease in...

Kraus-Anderson Starts Construction on 400 Horses Casino in...

Kraus-Anderson Completes Redevelopment Project at Galleria Mall in...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 44,458 SF Industrial Lease...

Rivian Automotive Signs 41,000 SF Industrial Lease in...