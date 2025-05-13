Chicken N Pickle Opens 42,000 SF Entertainment Venue in Allen, Texas

ALLEN, TEXAS — Chicken N Pickle, a Kansas City-based concept that combines dining with pickleball and other outdoor games, has opened a 42,000-square-foot restaurant and entertainment venue in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Allen. The venue is located at The Farm, a 135-acre mixed-use development by JaRyCo, and features dining areas on two levels, a sports bar, six indoor and two covered outdoor pickleball courts, beer gardens and other outdoor game spaces. Construction began in February 2024.