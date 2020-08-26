Chicken N Pickle to Open Restaurant, Entertainment Venue in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Chicken N Pickle, an entertainment concept that pairs the food and drink of a chef-driven restaurant with pickleball and other games, will open a restaurant and entertainment venue in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. The venue, which is scheduled to open in 2021, will feature indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, lawn games, a rooftop bar and a full-service restaurant. Chicken N Pickle Grand Prairie will also offer clinics for players of all experience levels, as well as professional and amateur tournaments. The company is pursuing a joint venture with the City of Grand Prairie wherein the city will own the land, develop parking needs and lease to Chicken N Pickle for this use. Chicken N Pickle opened its flagship venue in Kansas City in 2017 and also brought its concept to San Antonio earlier this year.