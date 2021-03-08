Chicken Salad Chick Makes Central Indiana Debut

INDIANAPOLIS — Chicken Salad Chick is slated to open at Pyramid Place Shopping Center in Indianapolis on Tuesday, March 16. This is the first of four company-owned restaurants to open in central Indiana. Additional locations are scheduled to open in Fishers, Glendale and Greenwood. The Indianapolis restaurant will feature a drive-thru in addition to dine-in, carryout, delivery and curbside pickup options. In addition to its various chicken salad flavors, Chicken Salad Chick serves salads, sides and soups. The company was founded in Auburn, Ala. in 2008.