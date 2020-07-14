Chicken Salad Chick Opens at Levee District in East Peoria, Illinois

EAST PEORIA, ILL. — Chicken Salad Chick has opened today at The Levee District in East Peoria. The restaurant, which specializes in homemade chicken salad, occupies 2,718 square feet between Jersey Mike’s Subs and Xfinity. The first 100 guests on opening day will receive one large serving of chicken salad per month for an entire year. The restaurant will open at limited capacity with social distancing measures in place for COVID-19. This will be the farthest north restaurant of Chicken Salad Chick’s 157 locations. Chicken Salad Chick currently operates in 17 states and is rapidly expanding with both franchise and company locations. Owned and managed by Cullinan Properties Ltd., The Levee District encompasses 650,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, as well as office, hotel and civic components.