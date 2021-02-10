Chicken Salad Chick to Relocate Corporate Headquarters to Atlanta

ATLANTA — Chicken Salad Chick, a Southern-inspired, fast-casual chicken salad restaurant chain, will relocate its headquarters from Auburn, Ala., to Atlanta. The move is slated to take place during the first quarter. Chicken Salad Chick’s new office will be located in the city’s Vinings district at the Overlook II building, which is situated at 2839 Paces Ferry Road in Atlanta. The company’s new office is 21 miles north of the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick, says the company’s decision to move to Atlanta is the next step in its growth model.

“This relocation positions Chicken Salad Chick to scale at an accelerated rate and meet aggressive growth goals, while allowing us to broaden our vision for the future,” says Deviney. “We’ve seen increased interest from Atlanta’s diverse and talented workforce, and the city’s airport allows us swift access to prospective vendors and a growing pool of interested franchisees.”

Chicken Salad Chick isn’t the first restaurant chain to target Atlanta in order to grow. In September, Papa John’s announced it was moving its regional headquarters to Atlanta. The pizza giant chose The Battery Atlanta for its new offices.

The new headquarters will house the leadership team of approximately 40 current and new employees. Chicken Salad Chick expects 17 Auburn-based corporate employees to transition to the new headquarters by May 2021. Local talent will fill the remaining 20 positions.

Chicken Salad Chick was founded in Auburn, Ala. by Stacy Brown and her late husband Kevin Brown in 2008. Georgia is home to 32 Chicken Salad Chick locations, the largest number in any state across the brand’s footprint of 17 states.

Chicken Salad Chick is slated to open 40 more stores this year, and projects 500 locations by the end of 2025. The brand will continue its expansion to four more states within the next two years.