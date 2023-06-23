Child Mind Institute Signs 81,810 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — The Child Mind Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to helping children with mental illnesses and learning disorders, has signed an 81,810-square-foot at 825 Third Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The tenant will occupy the entirety of the second through fifth floors and have a dedicated ground-floor entrance. The Durst Organization owns the 530,000-square-foot building, which is currently undergoing a $150 million capital improvement program. Lance Korman and Brian Waterman of Newmark represented Child Mind Institute in the lease negotiations. Tom Bow, Ashlea Aaron, Lauren Ferrentino and Bailey Caliban represented The Durst Organization on an internal basis.