Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Tops Out $480M Healthcare Facility

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) has topped out the Morgan Center for Research & Innovation, a healthcare project valued at $480 million. The 17-story, 350,000-square-foot facility is located on CHOP’s campus in South Philadelphia and will include both wet and dry lab space. Construction began in October 2022, and the development team includes a trio of general contractors and construction managers: Gilbane Building Co., Pride Enterprises and McKissack & McKissack. Mitchell Morgan, founder and chairman of multifamily development firm Morgan Properties, and his family donated $50 million to the project. Full completion is slated for some time next year.

