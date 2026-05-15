Friday, May 15, 2026
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Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

Chimera Investment Corp. Signs 22,000 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Chimera Investment Corp. has signed a 15-year, 22,000-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The local REIT is relocating from a 15,000-square-foot space at 630 Fifth Avenue to the entire 32nd and parts of the 33rd and 34th floors at 1 Rockefeller Plaza, a 34-story building that was originally constructed in 1936. Conor Denihan and Connor DeSimone of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Blythe Kinsler and Kate Walker internally represented the landlord, Tishman Speyer.

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