NEW YORK CITY — China Merchants Bank has signed a 43,060-square-foot office lease extension at 535 Madison Ave. in Midtown Manhattan. The bank will continue to occupy the entire 17th, 18th and 23rd floors of the 37-story building for the next 15 years. Michael Goldman, Barry Spagna and Erik Sznip of Cresa represented China Merchants Bank in the lease negotiations. Brian Gell and Laurence Briody of CBRE represented the landlord, Park Tower Group.