Tuesday, June 2, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
526-W-Las-Tunas-Dr-San-Gabriel-CA
Located at 526 W. Las Tunas Drive in San Gabriel, Calif., the property offers 25,320 square feet of office space. (Photo credit: Sanduku Inc.)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaOfficeWestern

Chinatown Service Center Acquires 25,320 SF Office Building in San Gabriel, California

by Amy Works

SAN GABRIEL, CALIF. — Chinatown Service Center, a nonprofit, has purchased an office building located at 526 W. Las Tunas Drive in San Gabriel from 211 LA for $8.2 million. Mark Shaffer, Anthony DeLorenzo and Dylan Rutigliano of CBRE represented the seller, while Natalie Bazarevitsch and Jackie Benavidez of CBRE represented the buyer in the deal.

Originally developed in 1955 as a regional bank branch, the two-story, elevator-served building features 25,320 square feet of office space, as well as a basement and drive-around surface parking. The building has been consistently maintained and upgraded, including a new roof, a backup diesel generator, a three-stop hydraulic elevator installed in 2021 and lighting largely retrofitted to LED.

You may also like

JLL Arranges $91.3M Sale of 122,167 SF Retail...

Advanced Real Estate Buys 126-Unit Casa La Paz...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 87,030 SF...

Dallas Mavericks Agree to Buy 104 Acres at...

HALL Group to Develop 200,000 SF Office Building...

Washington Trust Provides $47.6M in Financing for Worcester...

Cresa Negotiates 249,640 SF Data Center Lease in...

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 294-Unit Condominium Hotel in...

BGO Acquires 41,810 SF Medical Office Building in...