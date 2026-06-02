Chinatown Service Center Acquires 25,320 SF Office Building in San Gabriel, California

SAN GABRIEL, CALIF. — Chinatown Service Center, a nonprofit, has purchased an office building located at 526 W. Las Tunas Drive in San Gabriel from 211 LA for $8.2 million. Mark Shaffer, Anthony DeLorenzo and Dylan Rutigliano of CBRE represented the seller, while Natalie Bazarevitsch and Jackie Benavidez of CBRE represented the buyer in the deal.

Originally developed in 1955 as a regional bank branch, the two-story, elevator-served building features 25,320 square feet of office space, as well as a basement and drive-around surface parking. The building has been consistently maintained and upgraded, including a new roof, a backup diesel generator, a three-stop hydraulic elevator installed in 2021 and lighting largely retrofitted to LED.