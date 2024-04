HOUSTON AND CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Shoo Loong Kan has signed two leases in Texas, marking the first locations in the state for the Chinese hotpot concept. Plans include a 6,213-square-foot restaurant at West on West in Houston, as well as a 6,330-square-foot restaurant in the northern Dallas metro of Carrollton. Michael Pittman II, Michael Burgower and Rachel Granstrom of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations.