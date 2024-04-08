Monday, April 8, 2024
Wylie-Business-Center
About 198,000 square feet of space remains available for lease at Wylie Business Center following the deal with Chint Power Systems.
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Chint Power Systems Signs 76,433 SF Industrial Lease in Wylie, Texas

by Taylor Williams

WYLIE, TEXAS — Chint Power Systems, a manufacturer and distributor of solar energy products, has signed a 76,433-square-foot industrial lease in Wylie, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. The space is located within Wylie Business Center, a 274,416-square-foot development that features 36-foot clear heights and parking for 154 cars and 80 trailers. Kurt Griffin, Nathan Orbin and Dalton Knipe of JLL represented the owners, Lovett Industrial and Cresset Real Estate Partners, in the lease negotiations. Christian Moore of Mercer Co. represented Chint Power Systems, which plans to take occupancy this summer.

