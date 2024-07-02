Chiofaro Begins Phase II of $100M Redevelopment of Downtown Boston Office Complex

BOSTON — The Chiofaro Co., a locally based investment and development firm, has begun the second of three phases of the $100 million transformation of International Place, a 1.8 million-square-foot office complex in downtown Boston. Phase II includes the renovation of the “IP Commons” central gathering space, as well as the Fort Hill Plaza and grand entrance, which link the downtown area to the Seaport District.

The new central gathering space will feature increased seating, a new 55-foot signature water feature, raised planting beds and an expanded events program. The Fort Hill entrance, which has often been viewed as the project’s “front door,” will be replaced with a modern 32-foot-tall and 80-foot-wide glass portal connecting the updated plaza to the interior IP Commons venue.

Built in phases between 1987 and 1992, International Place consists of a 46-story tower and a 35-story building that are home to more than 90 tenants. Global architecture firm Gensler is leading the design of the project, Phase I of which centered on the development of a 16,000-square-foot amenity center known as The Aries Club. Phase I began in October 2023, and the entire redevelopment is expected to take about two years to complete.