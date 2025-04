OCONOMOWOC, WIS. — Restaurants Chipotle and First Watch have signed leases to open at the Olympia Fields mixed-use development in Oconomowoc, about 35 miles west of Milwaukee. Chipotle’s space totals 2,350 square feet, while First Watch will occupy 3,850 square feet. Mike Fitzgerald and Andrew Prater of Mid-America Real Estate represented the landlord, Corta Oconomowoc LLC. Adam Dreier of Mid-America Real Estate represented Chipotle.