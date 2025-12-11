Chipotle Opens at Rock Run Collection in Joliet, Illinois

JOLIET, ILL. — Chipotle Mexican Grill has opened at Rock Run Collection in Joliet. The new restaurant features a Chipotlane drive-thru pickup lane for digital orders. The location is expected to bring approximately 30 new jobs to the Joliet area. Chipotle joins the now-open Hollywood Casino Joliet and The View at Rock Run Collection, upscale apartments that are currently leasing. Future tenants will include Drury Hotel, Chick-fil-A and Ricky Rockets. Cullinan Properties is the developer of Rock Run Collection, a mixed-use project spanning more than 300 acres at the intersection of I-55 and I-80.