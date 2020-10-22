Chipotle Reports $1.6B in Third-Quarter Revenue as Digital Sales Triple

Chipotle Mexican Grill has opened Chipotlanes at certain restaurant locations to enhance guest access and convenience. (Image courtesy of Chipotle Mexican Grill)

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. — Year-over-year revenue for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) increased 14.1 percent to $1.6 billion for third-quarter 2020. Digital sales soared 202.5 percent to $776.4 million, accounting for 48.8 percent of sales for the period.

The company’s net income was $80.2 million. Despite the sales increase, the net income is a decrease from $98.6 million in third-quarter 2019 as expenses increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to increased revenue, the Newport Beach-based fast-casual chain opened 44 new restaurants and closed three locations during the third quarter, bringing the total restaurant count to 2,710. The company rolled out its “Chipotlane” drive thru at 26 of the 44 new restaurants. The chain also saw its restaurant-level operating margin dip to 19.5 percent, a decrease from 20.8 percent in third-quarter 2019.

As of Sept. 30, Chipotle has $1.1 billion in cash, investments and restricted cash, and no debt, along with a $600 million untapped credit facility with which to continue to navigate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.