REBusinessOnline

Chipotle Reports 133.9 Percent Digital Sales Growth for First-Quarter 2021

Posted on by in California, Company News, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Chipotlane

During first quarter 2021, Chipotle Mexican Grill opened 40 new locations, 26 of which feature Chipotlane drive-thrus. (Image courtesy of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Chipotlane B-Roll)

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. — Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) has reported its financial results for the first quarter, ended March 31, 2021, with digital sales growing 133.9 percent year-over-year to $869.8 million. Digital sales accounted for 50.1 percent of overall sales for the Newport Beach-based fast-casual restaurant chain.

Chipotle’s revenue increased 23.4 percent to $1.7 billion compared to first-quarter 2020, with comparable restaurant sales increasing 17.2 percent. Additionally, the company reported opening 40 new restaurants and closing five restaurant locations, bringing the total restaurant count to 2,803, with 26 of the new locations offering a “Chipotlane” drive-thru option.

As of March 31, Chipotle has nearly $1.2 billion in cash, investments and restricted cash, and no debt. The company also has access to a recently refinanced $500 million untapped credit facility with which to continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Net income for the restaurant was $127.1 million, an increase from $76.4 million in first-quarter 2020.

“Chipotle is off to a great start in 2021 thanks to our employees and their incredible level of collaboration and tireless dedication,” says Brian Niccol, chairman and CEO of Chipotle. “As vaccines roll out and we get closer to moving past this pandemic, I believe Chipotle is well-positioned for growth. I’m excited about our future as we remain focused on innovating in culinary, leading in food with integrity and providing convenient access inside our restaurants and through our expanding digital ecosystem.”

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews