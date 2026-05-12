Tuesday, May 12, 2026
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The Riviera at Alexandria (rendering above) is one of three senior living assets being acquired by Chiron Real Estate.
AcquisitionsMarylandSeniors HousingSoutheastVirginia

Chiron Enters Seniors Housing Sector with $425M Purchase Agreement for Three Metro D.C. Properties

by John Nelson

ALEXANDRIA, VA. AND NORTH BETHESDA, MD. — Chiron Real Estate has entered into purchase agreements to acquire three senior living communities in the metropolitan Washington, D.C., area. Chiron is acquiring the properties from affiliates of Silverstone Senior Living for an aggregate price of $425 million. The acquisitions mark the REIT’s first entry into the seniors housing sector.

Chiron entered into purchase agreements to acquire The Landing Alexandria and The Riviera at Alexandria on May 1 for a total price of $249 million. On May 6, the company entered into a purchase agreement to acquire Pinnacle North Bethesda for roughly $176 million.

The Landing Alexandria opened in April 2022 and totals 163 independent living, assisted living and memory care units. As of April 2026, the community was 90 percent occupied.

The Riviera Alexandria opened in March of this year. Totaling 129 luxury independent living apartments across 183,000 square feet, the property was roughly 20 percent leased as of April.

Pinnacle North Bethesda is currently under development and is scheduled to open in October 2026. Upon completion, the 175-unit community will feature 88 independent living units, 59 assisted living units and 28 memory care units. The property was approximately 30 percent preleased as of April.

Greystone will continue to operate the communities on behalf of the new ownership.

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