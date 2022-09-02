Choate Begins Construction on NASCAR Broadcast Facility in Metro Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. — Choate Construction has broken ground on a new broadcast facility for NASCAR in Concord, a northeast suburb of Charlotte. The racing organization is moving its live event productions operations from Charlotte to the new 58,000-square-foot facility, which is situated near NASCAR’s existing research-and-development property. The new tilt-wall concrete facility will house NASCAR’s TV and radio production studios, as well as a broadcast equipment room, mechanical system and chemical fire suppression systems. NASCAR’s live event production operation has more than doubled in size since 2018, according to the organization. The project team includes Redline Design Group, ACRO Development Services, Barrett Woodyard and Associates Inc. and Bennett & Pless Inc.