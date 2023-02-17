REBusinessOnline

Choate Construction Breaks Ground on 160,000 SF Mixed-Use Project in Durham

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, North Carolina, Southeast

DURHAM, N.C. — Choate Construction Co., on behalf of White Point, has broken ground on a 160,000-square-foot mixed-use project located within Durham’s Research Triangle Park (RTP). Dubbed Horseshoe, the development will feature two single-story pavilions flanking a five-story office tower with ground-floor retail space. The property will also include a 315,000-square-foot precast parking deck with 1,000 parking spaces. Duda|Paine Architects is the designer on Horseshoe, which will anchor the HUB RTP campus. A construction timeline was not disclosed.





