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Terraces is a 1 million-square-foot office campus in Atlanta's Central Perimeter submarket. Choate Construction will move into its 57,000-square-foot space at Terraces in first-quarter 2027.
GeorgiaLeasing ActivityOfficeSoutheast

Choate Construction to Relocate Atlanta Office to 57,000 SF Space at Terraces in Central Perimeter

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Choate Construction has signed a lease to relocate its corporate headquarters to Terraces, a 1 million-square-foot office campus in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket. The locally based general contractor will move its more than 200 employees to the two-building campus in first-quarter 2027.

The 57,000-square-foot lease brings Terraces to 80 percent occupancy. Brooke Dewey and Glenn Aspinwall of JLL represented the landlord, MetLife Investment Management, which manages Terraces on behalf of an undisclosed client. Jeff Heller and John Winter of Stream Realty Partners represented Choate Construction.

Smallwood is providing interior design services for the tenant’s new space, as well as branding and graphic design services.

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