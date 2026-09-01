Chobani Agrees to Buy Former Keurig Dr Pepper Manufacturing Facility in Allentown, Pennsylvania for $125M

ALLENTOWN, PA. — Chobani has entered into an agreement to acquire the former manufacturing facility of Keurig Dr Pepper in the Lehigh Valley city of Allentown, including the lease, equipment and operations and related infrastructure, for $125 million. Keurig Dr Pepper first opened the 1.5 million-square-foot facility in 2021, and the announcement coincides with Keurig Dr Pepper agreeing to sell its full equity stake in Chobani back to the company for $800 million. Both of those transactions are expected to close in the third quarter.

Chobani’s acquisition of the facility comes as part of a larger capital investment in the Lehigh Valley that is valued at 1.2 billion and expected to add about 900 new jobs to the local economy. The provider of dairy products plans to add up to 10 new production lines and says that the new facility will give the company “the capacity to scale new products while continuing to develop new formats and food-and-beverage platforms.” Production under Chobani is expected to begin sometime next year.