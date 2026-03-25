Chobani Plans $567M Expansion of La Colombe Plant in West Michigan

NORTON SHORES, MICH. — Chobani has unveiled plans for a multi-phase, $567 million expansion of its La Colombe plant in the western Michigan town of Norton Shores. The project is expected to add more than 200,000 square feet of production space and nearly 340 new jobs, while retaining 312 jobs. The company says demand is surging for La Colombe’s signature ready-to-drink lattes. La Colombe first started in Philadelphia in 1994, making crafted coffee in cafes across the country. In 2016, the brand launched its ready-to-drink lattes, which are made in Norton Shores with locally sourced milk. Chobani, which manufactures yogurt, oat milk and creamers, acquired La Colombe in 2023.