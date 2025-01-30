Chobani Signs 28,674 SF Office Lease at HALL Park in Frisco

FRISCO, TEXAS — Chobani LLC has signed a 28,674-square-foot office lease at HALL Park in Frisco. The yogurt maker is relocating from nearby Plano to The Tower at HALL Park, a 16-story building whose ongoing capital improvements are part of the first phase of the park’s $7 billion redevelopment. Lee Wagner of Site Selection Group and Tim Stewart of TaTonka Real Estate Advisors represented Chobani in the lease negotiations. Kim Butler, Brad Gibson and Rena Padachy internally represented the owner, HALL Group.