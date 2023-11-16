Thursday, November 16, 2023
Choice Hotels Breaks Ground on Three Everhome Suites Hotels in California’s Inland Empire

by Amy Works

TEMECULA, ONTARIO AND SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF. — Choice Hotels International has broken ground on three Everhome Suites hotels in California’s Inland Empire region. The properties are slated to open in the second half of 2024 and early 2025.

The properties include:

  • Everhome Suites Temecula, a four-story, 120-room hotel at 27165 Madison Ave. in Temecula.
  • Everhome Suites Ontario, a four-story, 113-room location at 1820 G St. in Ontario.
  • Everhome Suites San Bernardino, a four-story, 114-key property at 898 Harriman Place in San Bernardino.

Each hotel will feature apartment-style rooms with well-defined areas that separate work and relaxation spaces with ways for guests to customize the space.

Amenities in the rooms will include fully equipped kitchens with full-size refrigerators, dishwashers, stovetops, microwaves, flatware, cookware and ample counter space; spa-style bathrooms with high-quality fixtures, large closets and additional open and closed storage; free Wi-Fi; pet-friendly options; and weekly housekeeping.

Property amenities will include multi-purpose lobby and outdoor amenity areas; 24/7 Homebase Market with food, beverages and groceries; a 24/7 fitness center; and 24/7 guest laundry facilities.

Choice Hotels also has six additional Everhome Suites project in various stages of development across Southern California.

