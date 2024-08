SAN ANTONIO — A partnership between Maryland-based Choice Hotels International and Denver-based HighSide Cos. has broken ground on a 115-room EverHome Suites hotel in San Antonio. The site is located at 619 Hunt Lane on the city’s west side, and the hotel will feature apartment-style rooms that will include fully equipped kitchens and spa-style bathrooms. Construction is slated for a late 2025 completion. The partnership also plans to open five other EverHome Suites hotels in Texas in 2025.