Choice Hotels, HighSide Debut Four Everhome Suites Hotels in Texas

ROCKVILLE, MD. — Choice Hotels International, a Maryland-based operator, in partnership with Denver-based HighSide Cos., has debuted four new hotels in Texas under its Everhome Suites brand. The hotels are located in Bastrop, Brownsville, El Paso and Waco and have between 114 and 122 apartment-style rooms with fully equipped kitchens, spa-style bathrooms and storage spaces. The partnership is also nearing completion of an Everhome Suites hotel in Amarillo and recently broke ground on another such property in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown.