Choice Hotels International, Highside Cos. Break Ground on 123-Room Everhome Suites Hotel in Wichita

WICHITA, KAN. — Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE: CHH) and Highside Cos. have broken ground on Everhome Suites Wichita, a 123-room hotel. The extended-stay property is located at 3880 N. Rock Road about three miles west of Wichita State University. Completion is slated for fall 2025. Everhome Suites amenities include weekly housekeeping, free WiFi, an outdoor amenity area, Homebase Market, fitness center and guest laundry facilities. The hotel marks Choice’s first Everhome Suites in Kansas.