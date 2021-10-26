REBusinessOnline

Choice Hotels Moves Headquarters to Pike & Rose Office Tower in North Bethesda, Maryland

915 Meeting St.

Expected to break ground later this year, 915 Meeting St. will serve as Choice Hotels International’s new headquarters.

NORTH BETHESDA, MD. — Choice Hotels International Inc. has signed a long-term lease to occupy 105,000 square feet in 915 Meeting St., a 276,000-square-foot office building to be constructed in North Bethesda. The office tower will be situated within Pike & Rose, a mixed-use development owned and developed by Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Expected to break ground later this year, 915 Meeting St. will serve as Choice Hotels International’s new headquarters. Bernie McCarthy and Danny Sheridan of JLL represented Federal Realty in the lease negotiations, and Steve London of Savills represented Choice Hotels.

The 16-story office building will feature amenities such as a rooftop conference center with collaborative common areas and a fitness center, as well as 9,600 square feet of ground floor retail space, approximately 25,000-square-foot flexible floor plates and 700 dedicated parking spaces. Gensler designed the building to achieve LEED Gold certification.

Pike & Rose is a transit-oriented mixed-use development with more than 400,000 square feet of retail, services, dining and entertainment offerings. The development includes 300,000 square feet of existing office product as well, which includes tenants such as Bank of America, JLL, Industrious, OneDigital and Federal Realty’s corporate headquarters.

The building is 40 percent preleased to Choice Hotels, which plans to relocate approximately 400 corporate employees from its current headquarters in Rockville, Md. beginning in December 2023.

