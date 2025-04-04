Choice Hotels Opens 98-Room Everhome Suites Hotel in Huntsville, Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Choice Hotels Internationals Inc. has opened a new Everhome Suites Hotel in Huntsville. The project team includes architect Woolpert and general contractor Integrated Construction. An entity doing business as EHS Huntsville LLC was the developer. Located at 5581 Holmes Ave., Everhome Suites Huntsville offers access to the University of Alabama in Huntsville, the U.S. Space & Rocket Center and the city’s medical district.

The hotel features 98 rooms, including amenities such as fully equipped kitchens, spa-style bathrooms, weekly housekeeping services, a multipurpose lobby, an outdoor communal space with barbeque grills, firepits and green spaces, 24/7 fitness center and 24/7 laundry facilities. Additionally, the hotel offers a 24/7 self-serve Homebase Market with food, beverages and groceries.

Everhome Suites Huntsville is one of three Everhome Suites opened by Choice Hotels recently, with other locations in Chandler, Ariz., and Temecula, Calif. Everhome Suites is on track to have 25 hotels open by the end of the year, with 20 currently under construction and more than 65 hotels in the development pipeline.