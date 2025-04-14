Choice Hotels Opens Three Everhome Suites Locations in Arizona, California, Alabama

CHANDLER, ARIZ., TEMECULA, CALIF., AND HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Choice Hotels International has opened Everhome Suites properties in Chandler, Temecula and Huntsville. Choice Hotels now maintains 10 Everhome Suites across the country and is on track to have 25 hotels open by year’s end with 20 currently under construction.

The new hotels include:

– The 114-room Everhome Suites Chandler at 3200 W. Willis Road. The project team included ServiceStar Capital Management and Genesis Cos. as developers, 101 Architecture as architect and PATH Construction as general contractor.

– The 117-room Everhome Suite Temecula at 27165 Madison Ave. The hotel was developed and is owned by Paladin Equity Capital. The project team included Woolpert Architects and Buffalo Construction.

– The 98-room Everhome Suites Huntsville at 5581 Holmes Ave. The project team included EHS Huntsville LLC as developer, Woolpert as architect and Integrated Construction as contractor.

Each Everyhome Suites offers a variety of amenities, including:

– Fully equipped kitchens with full-sized refrigerators, dishwashers, stovetops, microwaves, flatware, cookware and counter space

– Spa-like bathrooms with high-quality fixtures

– Large closets and additional open and closed storage

– Weekly housekeeping

– Free WiFi

– Pet-friendly options

– Contemporary multipurpose lobbies

– Communal outdoor amenity areas with barbecue grills, fire pits and green spaces; pools at select locations

– 24/7 self-serve, tech-enabled Homebase Market with food, beverages and groceries

– 24/7 fitness centers with cardio and strength training equipment, including Peloton bikes

– 24/7 guest laundry facilities

– Select one-bedroom suites feature in-room washers and dryers