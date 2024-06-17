Choice Opens 114-Room Everhome Suites Hotel in Lexington

LEXINGTON, KY. — Choice Hotels International Inc. has opened a 114-room Everhome Suites hotel in Lexington, the brand’s first in Kentucky. Situated off I-64, the four-story property is owned by the developer, New Circle Investments, and managed by H&W Hotels.

Every room at the extended stay hotel features a fully equipped kitchen with a full-sized refrigerator, dishwasher, stovetop, microwave, flatware, cookware and counter space, and select rooms include washers and dryers. Amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi, a market, grills, fire pit, laundry facilities and a fitness center featuring Peloton bikes.

With this opening, Choice Hotels has four Everhome Suites open, with more than 10 set to open over the next 12 months, 20 under construction and 60 in the planning stages.