Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Chopp Holdings Sells Office Building in Morris Plains, New Jersey for $10.2M

by Taylor Williams

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J. — Local developer Chopp Holdings has sold an 89,100-square-foot office building in Morris Plains, about 30 miles west of New York City, for $10.2 million. The three-story building sits on a 16.5-acre site at 201 Littleton Road and recently underwent capital improvements. David Bernhaut, Frank DiTommaso, Andrew Schwartz, Jordan Sobel, Andre Balthazard, Dan Bottiglieri and Bill Baunach of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller and procured the buyer, an affiliate of Agadia Systems Inc., in the transaction. Brian Anderson and Eddie Miro, also with Cushman & Wakefield, arranged acquisition financing for the deal.

