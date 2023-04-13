Thursday, April 13, 2023
The boost in leasing activity at 1001 Fannin following the completion of a major capital improvement program illustrates the 'flight to quality' pattern that exists among office users in the post-COVID era.
Chord Energy Signs 103,405 SF Office Lease Renewal in Downtown Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Houston-based Chord Energy (NASDAQ: CHRD) has signed a 103,405-square-foot office lease renewal at 1001 Fannin, a 47-story, 1.3 million-square-foot building in downtown Houston. The building, which includes 25,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, recently underwent a capital improvement program that added new amenities, including a coffee shop, tenant lounge areas and a fitness center. Brad Beasley and Chip Colvill of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, JMB Realty Corp., in the lease negotiations. Chad Beck, also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented Chord Energy.

